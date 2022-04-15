3,101 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dillard’s by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dillard’s by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 61,322 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s stock opened at $296.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.06.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 53.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

