$33.27 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will post $33.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 516.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $308.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $327.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $394.83 million, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $431.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 584,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.39. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.