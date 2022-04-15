399 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 399 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $626.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $566.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.47.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

