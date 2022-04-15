3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.93. 26,980 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

