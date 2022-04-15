3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 66.4% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Shares of TGOPF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

About 3i Group (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

