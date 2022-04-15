43,855 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of DISH opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.