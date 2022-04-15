5,434 Shares in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,271,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Movado Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Movado Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Movado Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Movado Group news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $900.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

