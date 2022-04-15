$6.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will announce $6.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.33 billion and the lowest is $5.63 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $49.19. 12,002,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592,434. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

