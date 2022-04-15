6,066 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,888,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $143.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGA. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

