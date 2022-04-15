6,558 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,622,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 931,957 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 807,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

