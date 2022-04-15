$7.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.63 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $6.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $30.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $31.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.94. 232,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,704. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $347.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.62.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

