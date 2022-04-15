$7.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $7.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.26 to $8.31. Anthem reported earnings per share of $7.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $32.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Anthem by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $516.72 on Friday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $526.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

