$86.83 Million in Sales Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) will announce $86.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.32 million and the lowest is $84.75 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $74.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $407.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.23 million to $409.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $486.23 million, with estimates ranging from $465.32 million to $501.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

In other news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.51. The company had a trading volume of 166,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,420. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.14.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

