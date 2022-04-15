8PAY (8PAY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Million

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $310,377.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.88 or 0.07554585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,080.01 or 0.99867904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041943 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

