a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

NYSE AKA opened at $4.00 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

