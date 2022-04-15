Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Up 5.3%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.17). Approximately 1,027,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,037,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.23.

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

