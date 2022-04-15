ACoconut Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,683.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $356,701.64 and $44,683.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

