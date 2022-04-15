Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
