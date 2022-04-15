Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $7.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.91. 579,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $56,096. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

