Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 1,476,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 66,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,060 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.