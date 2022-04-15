Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adient expects its near-term results to continue to be impacted by temporary operating inefficiencies, COVID-related cost, increased freight costs, tough labor market and logistical challenges. Adient expects these headwinds to abate only in the latter half of 2022. The company anticipates a full year net commodity headwind of $95 million. Unfavorable foreign currency translations are likely to clip its margins, going forward. Adient also anticipates its fiscal 2022 sales to be negatively impacted to the tune of around $100 million owing to the divestiture of its metals operation in Turkey. Further, technology change will require Adient to increase its capital spending in order to evolve its business profile towards new products, which may mar its near-term cash flows. Amid the several headwinds faced by the firm, Adient is viewed as a risky bet.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Adient by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

