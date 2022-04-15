ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $5.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 749.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 5,603,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 3,727,960 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,675,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $4,653,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 1,375,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,796. The firm has a market cap of $393.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

