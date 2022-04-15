AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,229 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of AdvanSix worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 151,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,113. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

