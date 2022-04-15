Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.09 on Monday. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 4,394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

