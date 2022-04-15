Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

AEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.60 ($6.09) in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.43) to €4.70 ($5.11) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.39.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

