Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will announce $55.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.56 million. Aemetis posted sales of $42.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $250.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $284.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $393.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.17. 477,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,873. The company has a market capitalization of $449.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.22. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,347 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,356 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

