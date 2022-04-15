African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.82

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 21801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

