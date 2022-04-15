Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGRX. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

