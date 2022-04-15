Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $160.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.54.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $228,450,000.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.44. 3,360,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,926. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $123.06 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

