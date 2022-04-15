AHL Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 954 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 65,583,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,255,386. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

