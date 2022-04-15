AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.04. 11,566,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,308,112. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

