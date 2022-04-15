AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 571 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. 807,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,484. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.