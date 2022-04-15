AHL Investment Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $181.94. 5,144,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000,630. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.76. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

