AHL Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.4% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 190.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. 2,806,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

