AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,907. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

