Aion Market Cap Hits $45.31 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $45.31 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,222.66 or 0.99962692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.64 or 0.00270006 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00363240 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00114987 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00136272 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

