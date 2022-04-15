Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will post $17.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.25 million and the highest is $17.40 million. Airgain reported sales of $17.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $79.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $82.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.17 million, with estimates ranging from $90.12 million to $103.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIRG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 1,316,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Airgain has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

