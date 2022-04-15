Airspan Networks Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airspan Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIMO. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:MIMO opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $98,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $75,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,670,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

