Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Aixtron stock remained flat at $$22.90 on Friday. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

