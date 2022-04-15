Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.89. 572,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,871. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $146.52 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.