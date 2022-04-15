Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $158.14 million and approximately $63.74 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00363214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00088373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00095446 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,325,963,124 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.