Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE AA opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

