Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

NYSE:BABA opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $241.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

