Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alibaba Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $241.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.