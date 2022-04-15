Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. Allianz has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

