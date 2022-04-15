Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.