AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get AlloVir alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.62. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein bought 5,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,761 shares of company stock valued at $662,723. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in AlloVir by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AlloVir by 67,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlloVir (ALVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.