Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,731 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.84% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.66. The company had a trading volume of 662,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,787. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $159.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 101.79% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

