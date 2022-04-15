Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTO. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 1,738,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in Phase 2 of clinical development for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in Phase 3 of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in Phase 3 of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

