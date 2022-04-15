Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

